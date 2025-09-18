Fed 7月、9月聲明比一比：措辭轉鴿！顯示經濟放緩、就業風險上升
美國聯準會 (Fed) 於台灣時間周四 (18 日) 凌晨兩點公布的 9 月利率決策聲明，與 7 月版本相比，在經濟、就業、風險評估與投票紀錄上都有若干措辭調整，反映決策官員對經濟降溫與政策路徑的態度轉趨謹慎。
經濟與就業描述更偏鴿
聲明刪除了「淨出口波動持續影響數據」(Although swings in net exports continue to affect the data) 的描述，改以「近期指標顯示」(Recent indicators suggest) 帶出經濟溫和擴張，語氣更簡化。
與此同時，7 月版本提及「就業持續穩健，勞動市場條件仍然穩固」(Job gains have been solid, and labor market conditions remain strong)，9 月則改為「就業成長放緩，失業率小幅上升」(Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up)，明確承認就業市場降溫。對通膨的描述也由「保持偏高」(Inflation remains elevated) 調整為「再度走高並維持在高檔」(Inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated)，反映 Fed 對物價壓力的擔憂。
風險平衡與政策立場
9 月聲明新增「就業的下行風險已經上升」(judges that downside risks to employment have risen) 的判斷，顯示決策層更關注經濟降溫風險。在利率表述上，從 7 月的「維持目標區間」(maintain the target range) 改為「下調 1/4 個百分點至 4% 至 4.25%」(decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4 to 4-1/4 percent)，並加上「鑑於風險平衡出現轉變」(in light of the shift in the balance of risks) 的理由，明確解釋降息背景。
投票紀錄出現變化
投票部分也有異動。7 月會議中，理事鮑曼 (Michelle Bowman) 與華勒 (Christopher Waller) 曾反對，但在 9 月轉為贊成，唯一反對的是米蘭 (Stephen Miran)，他主張應降息 2 碼 (50 個基點)。另外，庫格勒 (Andriana Kugler) 因辭職未參與投票。這反映決策委員會內部的分歧焦點，已從「是否降息」轉向「降息幅度」。
