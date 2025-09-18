Fed 7月、9月聲明比一比：措辭轉鴿！顯示經濟放緩、就業風險上升

經濟與就業描述更偏鴿

‌



與此同時，7 月版本提及「就業持續穩健，勞動市場條件仍然穩固」(Job gains have been solid, and labor market conditions remain strong)，9 月則改為「就業成長放緩，失業率小幅上升」(Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up)，明確承認就業市場降溫。對通膨的描述也由「保持偏高」(Inflation remains elevated) 調整為「再度走高並維持在高檔」(Inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated)，反映 Fed 對物價壓力的擔憂。

風險平衡與政策立場

9 月聲明新增「就業的下行風險已經上升」(judges that downside risks to employment have risen) 的判斷，顯示決策層更關注經濟降溫風險。在利率表述上，從 7 月的「維持目標區間」(maintain the target range) 改為「下調 1/4 個百分點至 4% 至 4.25%」(decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4 to 4-1/4 percent)，並加上「鑑於風險平衡出現轉變」(in light of the shift in the balance of risks) 的理由，明確解釋降息背景。