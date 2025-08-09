鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Primo Brands Corporation Class APRMB-US的目標價調降至35元，幅度約5.41%
鉅亨網新聞中心
根據FactSet最新調查，共11位分析師，對Primo Brands Corporation Class A(PRMB-US)提出目標價估值：中位數由37元下修至35元，調降幅度5.41%。其中最高估值43元，最低估值26元。
綜合評級 - 共有12位分析師給予Primo Brands Corporation Class A評價：積極樂觀11位、保持中立1位、保守悲觀0位。
Primo Brands Corporation Class A今(9日)收盤價為23.69元。近5日股價下跌5.41%，標普指數上漲2.43%短期股價無明顯表現。
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
- 免費體驗模擬交易 投資全球熱門資產
- 掌握全球財經資訊點我下載APP
延伸閱讀
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Primo Brands Corporation Class A(PRMB-US)EPS預估下修至1.48元，預估目標價為38.00元
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Primo Brands Corporation Class APRMB-US的目標價調降至38元，幅度約7.32%
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Primo Brands Corporation Class A(PRMB-US)EPS預估上修至1.55元，預估目標價為42.00元
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Primo Brands Corporation Class A(PRMB-US)EPS預估上修至1.53元，預估目標價為42.00元
下一篇