search icon



menu-icon
anue logo
馬來西亞房產鉅亨號鉅亨買幣
search icon


鉅亨速報

鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Primo Brands Corporation Class APRMB-US的目標價調降至35元，幅度約5.41%

鉅亨網新聞中心


根據FactSet最新調查，共11位分析師，對Primo Brands Corporation Class A(PRMB-US)提出目標價估值：中位數由37元下修至35元，調降幅度5.41%。其中最高估值43元，最低估值26元。

綜合評級 - 共有12位分析師給予Primo Brands Corporation Class A評價：積極樂觀11位、保持中立1位、保守悲觀0位。

Primo Brands Corporation Class A今(9日)收盤價為23.69元。近5日股價下跌5.41%，標普指數上漲2.43%短期股價無明顯表現。

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。


文章標籤

美股PRMB市場預估目標價

相關行情

台股首頁我要存股
Primo Brands Corporation Class A23.69-1.29%

延伸閱讀



Empty