search icon



menu-icon
anue logo
熱門時事鉅亨號鉅亨買幣
search icon

鉅亨速報

鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.5元，預估目標價為10.23元

鉅亨網新聞中心 2024-11-11 10:15


根據FactSet最新調查，共6位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2024年EPS預估：中位數由0.52元下修至0.5元，其中最高估值0.57元，最低估值0.32元，預估目標價為10.23元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2024年2025年2026年
最高值0.57(0.72)1.011.09
最低值0.32(0.36)0.420.71
平均值0.47(0.53)0.720.92
中位數0.5(0.52)0.690.94

市場預估營收

預估值2024年2025年2026年2027年
最高值85.13億77.71億82.86億72.40億
最低值63.54億62.44億67.52億72.40億
平均值68.51億67.75億73.27億72.40億
中位數65.38億67.60億71.36億72.40億

歷史獲利表現

項目2019年2020年2021年2022年2023年
EPS1.970.790.660.350.40
營業收入70.28億56.38億69.71億65.98億74.39億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

文章標籤

美股市場預估EPSEBR

相關行情

台股首頁我要存股
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR6.22-2.51%

延伸閱讀


Empty