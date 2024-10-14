鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估上修至0.54元，預估目標價為10.85元
鉅亨網新聞中心 2024-10-14 12:15
根據FactSet最新調查，共5位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2024年EPS預估：中位數由0.52元上修至0.54元，其中最高估值0.72元，最低估值0.36元，預估目標價為10.85元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2024年
|2025年
|2026年
|最高值
|0.72(0.72)
|0.95
|1.12
|最低值
|0.36(0.32)
|0.42
|0.71
|平均值
|0.54(0.5)
|0.71
|0.92
|中位數
|0.54(0.52)
|0.65
|0.93
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2024年
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|最高值
|84.25億
|76.66億
|82.52億
|72.40億
|最低值
|63.59億
|63.10億
|67.52億
|72.40億
|平均值
|69.93億
|68.60億
|73.37億
|72.40億
|中位數
|65.92億
|68.93億
|70.06億
|72.40億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2019年
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|EPS
|1.97
|0.79
|0.66
|0.35
|0.40
|營業收入
|70.28億
|56.38億
|69.71億
|65.98億
|74.39億
詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
