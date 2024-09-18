鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.54元，預估目標價為10.61元
鉅亨網新聞中心 2024-09-18 12:15
根據FactSet最新調查，共5位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2024年EPS預估：中位數由0.56元下修至0.54元，其中最高估值0.72元，最低估值0.32元，預估目標價為10.61元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2024年
|2025年
|2026年
|最高值
|0.72(0.72)
|0.95
|1.12
|最低值
|0.32(0.32)
|0.64
|0.93
|平均值
|0.53(0.56)
|0.78
|1.03
|中位數
|0.54(0.56)
|0.77
|1.03
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2024年
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|最高值
|84.25億
|76.66億
|82.52億
|77.45億
|最低值
|65.28億
|64.14億
|70.06億
|77.45億
|平均值
|71.27億
|68.73億
|75.60億
|77.45億
|中位數
|70.00億
|68.93億
|74.21億
|77.45億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2019年
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|EPS
|1.97
|0.79
|0.66
|0.35
|0.40
|營業收入
|70.28億
|56.38億
|69.71億
|65.98億
|74.39億
詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
