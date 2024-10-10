search icon



鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.52元，預估目標價為10.92元

鉅亨網新聞中心 2024-10-10 18:15


根據FactSet最新調查，共6位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2024年EPS預估：中位數由0.54元下修至0.52元，其中最高估值0.72元，最低估值0.32元，預估目標價為10.92元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2024年2025年2026年
最高值0.72(0.72)0.951.12
最低值0.32(0.32)0.420.71
平均值0.51(0.53)0.710.92
中位數0.52(0.54)0.660.93

市場預估營收

預估值2024年2025年2026年2027年
最高值84.25億76.66億82.52億77.45億
最低值63.59億63.10億67.52億72.40億
平均值70.28億68.07億73.58億74.92億
中位數68.42億66.63億72.14億74.92億

歷史獲利表現

項目2019年2020年2021年2022年2023年
EPS1.970.790.660.350.40
營業收入70.28億56.38億69.71億65.98億74.39億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

