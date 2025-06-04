鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)EPS預估上修至1.52元，預估目標價為105.00元
根據FactSet最新調查，共13位分析師，對Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由1.44元上修至1.52元，其中最高估值2.38元，最低估值1.2元，預估目標價為105.00元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|2.38(2.38)
|3.13
|3.48
|3.63
|最低值
|1.2(1.14)
|0.92
|1.05
|1.21
|平均值
|1.62(1.57)
|1.96
|2.44
|2.8
|中位數
|1.52(1.44)
|1.82
|2.54
|3.56
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|43.84億
|49.98億
|53.13億
|58.45億
|最低值
|37.49億
|39.03億
|41.94億
|45.49億
|平均值
|41.07億
|44.52億
|47.54億
|50.41億
|中位數
|40.85億
|44.55億
|47.33億
|48.84億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|2024年
|EPS
|-2.57
|-0.82
|2.39
|0.79
|-0.12
|營業收入
|11.45億
|21.36億
|25.73億
|32.22億
|36.53億
詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
