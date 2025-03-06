search icon



menu-icon
anue logo
熱門時事鉅亨號鉅亨買幣
search icon

鉅亨速報

鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)EPS預估上修至1.28元，預估目標價為102.00元

鉅亨網新聞中心 2025-03-06 20:16


根據FactSet最新調查，共13位分析師，對Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由1.24元上修至1.28元，其中最高估值2.38元，最低估值0.62元，預估目標價為102.00元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2025年2026年2027年2028年
最高值2.38(2.38)2.893.263.64
最低值0.62(0.62)0.630.81.02
平均值1.29(1.28)1.782.362.76
中位數1.28(1.24)1.832.523.63

市場預估營收

預估值2025年2026年2027年2028年
最高值46.04億47.84億53.13億58.45億
最低值37.49億39.03億41.69億45.49億
平均值41.07億43.98億46.93億50.81億
中位數40.57億43.73億47.02億51.77億

歷史獲利表現

項目2020年2021年2022年2023年2024年
EPS-2.57-0.822.390.79-0.12
營業收入11.45億21.36億25.73億32.22億36.53億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

文章標籤

美股市場預估EPSFWONA

相關行情

台股首頁我要存股
Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A86.062.34%

延伸閱讀


Empty