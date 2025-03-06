鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)EPS預估上修至1.28元，預估目標價為102.00元
鉅亨網新聞中心 2025-03-06 20:16
根據FactSet最新調查，共13位分析師，對Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由1.24元上修至1.28元，其中最高估值2.38元，最低估值0.62元，預估目標價為102.00元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|2.38(2.38)
|2.89
|3.26
|3.64
|最低值
|0.62(0.62)
|0.63
|0.8
|1.02
|平均值
|1.29(1.28)
|1.78
|2.36
|2.76
|中位數
|1.28(1.24)
|1.83
|2.52
|3.63
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|46.04億
|47.84億
|53.13億
|58.45億
|最低值
|37.49億
|39.03億
|41.69億
|45.49億
|平均值
|41.07億
|43.98億
|46.93億
|50.81億
|中位數
|40.57億
|43.73億
|47.02億
|51.77億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|2024年
|EPS
|-2.57
|-0.82
|2.39
|0.79
|-0.12
|營業收入
|11.45億
|21.36億
|25.73億
|32.22億
|36.53億
詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
