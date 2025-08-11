鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.43元，預估目標價為9.95元
根據FactSet最新調查，共7位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由0.45元下修至0.43元，其中最高估值0.75元，最低估值0.31元，預估目標價為9.95元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|0.75(0.75)
|1.08
|1.12
|0.96
|最低值
|0.31(0.31)
|0.39
|0.78
|0.96
|平均值
|0.48(0.49)
|0.75
|0.95
|0.96
|中位數
|0.43(0.45)
|0.81
|0.99
|0.96
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|85.41億
|91.36億
|93.69億
|76.34億
|最低值
|58.28億
|64.21億
|76.01億
|72.89億
|平均值
|69.34億
|75.27億
|81.32億
|74.61億
|中位數
|67.90億
|72.98億
|79.36億
|74.61億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|2024年
|EPS
|0.79
|0.66
|0.35
|0.40
|0.85
|營業收入
|56.38億
|69.71億
|65.98億
|74.39億
|74.54億
詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
