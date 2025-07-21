鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.47元，預估目標價為9.73元
根據FactSet最新調查，共5位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由0.53元下修至0.47元，其中最高估值0.75元，最低估值0.31元，預估目標價為9.73元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|最高值
|0.75(0.99)
|1.08
|1.12
|最低值
|0.31(0.31)
|0.38
|0.78
|平均值
|0.5(0.58)
|0.72
|0.93
|中位數
|0.47(0.53)
|0.71
|0.92
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|最高值
|85.61億
|84.10億
|87.23億
|最低值
|58.28億
|64.21億
|77.55億
|平均值
|69.25億
|73.79億
|81.83億
|中位數
|67.44億
|72.98億
|81.26億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|2024年
|EPS
|0.79
|0.66
|0.35
|0.40
|0.85
|營業收入
|56.38億
|69.71億
|65.98億
|74.39億
|74.54億
