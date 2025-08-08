search icon



鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估上修至0.45元，預估目標價為9.82元

鉅亨網新聞中心


根據FactSet最新調查，共6位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由0.44元上修至0.45元，其中最高估值0.75元，最低估值0.31元，預估目標價為9.82元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2025年2026年2027年2028年
最高值0.75(0.75)1.081.120.96
最低值0.31(0.31)0.390.780.96
平均值0.49(0.49)0.720.950.96
中位數0.45(0.44)0.80.990.96

市場預估營收

預估值2025年2026年2027年2028年
最高值85.41億91.36億93.69億76.34億
最低值58.28億64.21億76.01億72.89億
平均值68.99億74.41億81.32億74.61億
中位數67.74億72.47億79.36億74.61億

歷史獲利表現

項目2020年2021年2022年2023年2024年
EPS0.790.660.350.400.85
營業收入56.38億69.71億65.98億74.39億74.54億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

