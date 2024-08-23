search icon



鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估上修至0.59元，預估目標價為10.68元

鉅亨網新聞中心 2024-08-23 16:15


根據FactSet最新調查，共7位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2024年EPS預估：中位數由0.56元上修至0.59元，其中最高估值0.72元，最低估值0.32元，預估目標價為10.68元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2024年2025年2026年
最高值0.72(0.72)1.141.15
最低值0.32(0.32)0.650.93
平均值0.58(0.57)0.861.07
中位數0.59(0.56)0.891.12

市場預估營收

預估值2024年2025年2026年2027年
最高值84.25億103.15億107.27億77.45億
最低值65.28億64.14億70.06億77.45億
平均值72.41億75.34億83.51億77.45億
中位數71.36億71.37億78.37億77.45億

歷史獲利表現

項目2019年2020年2021年2022年2023年
EPS1.970.790.660.350.40
營業收入70.28億56.38億69.71億65.98億74.39億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

