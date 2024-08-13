search icon



鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.6元，預估目標價為10.68元

鉅亨網新聞中心 2024-08-13 04:15


根據FactSet最新調查，共8位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2024年EPS預估：中位數由0.64元下修至0.6元，其中最高估值0.72元，最低估值0.32元，預估目標價為10.68元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2024年2025年2026年
最高值0.72(0.72)1.141.15
最低值0.32(0.32)0.640.93
平均值0.58(0.59)0.841.07
中位數0.6(0.64)0.821.12

市場預估營收

預估值2024年2025年2026年2027年
最高值84.25億103.15億107.27億81.83億
最低值65.44億64.32億74.21億77.45億
平均值73.82億75.91億83.92億79.64億
中位數73.19億73.12億78.58億79.64億

歷史獲利表現

項目2019年2020年2021年2022年2023年
EPS1.970.790.660.350.40
營業收入70.28億56.38億69.71億65.98億74.39億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

