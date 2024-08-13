鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.6元，預估目標價為10.68元
鉅亨網新聞中心 2024-08-13 04:15
根據FactSet最新調查，共8位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2024年EPS預估：中位數由0.64元下修至0.6元，其中最高估值0.72元，最低估值0.32元，預估目標價為10.68元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2024年
|2025年
|2026年
|最高值
|0.72(0.72)
|1.14
|1.15
|最低值
|0.32(0.32)
|0.64
|0.93
|平均值
|0.58(0.59)
|0.84
|1.07
|中位數
|0.6(0.64)
|0.82
|1.12
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2024年
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|最高值
|84.25億
|103.15億
|107.27億
|81.83億
|最低值
|65.44億
|64.32億
|74.21億
|77.45億
|平均值
|73.82億
|75.91億
|83.92億
|79.64億
|中位數
|73.19億
|73.12億
|78.58億
|79.64億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2019年
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|EPS
|1.97
|0.79
|0.66
|0.35
|0.40
|營業收入
|70.28億
|56.38億
|69.71億
|65.98億
|74.39億
詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
- 掌握全球財經資訊點我下載APP
延伸閱讀
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.73元，預估目標價為11.43元。
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.68元，預估目標價為11.23元。
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.68元，預估目標價為11.23元。
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.66元，預估目標價為10.79元。
鉅亨號貼文看更多
下一篇