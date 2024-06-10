鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.68元，預估目標價為11.23元。
鉅亨網新聞中心 2024-06-11 08:13
根據FactSet最新調查，共7位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2024年EPS預估：中位數由0.73元下修至0.68元，其中最高估值1.06元，最低估值0.49元，預估目標價為11.23元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2024年
|2025年
|2026年
|最高值
|1.06(1.06)
|1.21
|1.15
|最低值
|0.49(0.49)
|0.4
|1.12
|平均值
|0.74(0.78)
|0.88
|1.13
|中位數
|0.68(0.73)
|0.87
|1.13
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2024年
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|最高值
|79.44億
|103.15億
|107.27億
|81.83億
|最低值
|67.19億
|68.29億
|77.03億
|81.83億
|平均值
|73.79億
|77.35億
|87.63億
|81.83億
|中位數
|74.71億
|73.53億
|78.58億
|81.83億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2019年
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|EPS
|1.97
|0.79
|0.66
|0.35
|0.40
|營業收入
|70.28億
|56.38億
|69.71億
|65.98億
|74.39億
詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
