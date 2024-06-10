search icon
鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.68元，預估目標價為11.23元。

鉅亨網新聞中心 2024-06-11 08:13

根據FactSet最新調查，共7位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2024年EPS預估：中位數由0.73元下修至0.68元，其中最高估值1.06元，最低估值0.49元，預估目標價為11.23元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2024年2025年2026年
最高值1.06(1.06)1.211.15
最低值0.49(0.49)0.41.12
平均值0.74(0.78)0.881.13
中位數0.68(0.73)0.871.13

市場預估營收

預估值2024年2025年2026年2027年
最高值79.44億103.15億107.27億81.83億
最低值67.19億68.29億77.03億81.83億
平均值73.79億77.35億87.63億81.83億
中位數74.71億73.53億78.58億81.83億

歷史獲利表現

項目2019年2020年2021年2022年2023年
EPS1.970.790.660.350.40
營業收入70.28億56.38億69.71億65.98億74.39億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

