趙長鵬：幣安新加坡法幣交易、Binance DEX 將陸續在 4 月正式上線

在韓國首爾出席 Deconomy 活動的幣安執行長趙長鵬透露，將在本月上線幣安新加坡平台，以提供當地法幣兌加密貨幣的交易。

此外，構建在幣安自家幣安公鏈 Binance Chain 上的去中心化交易所 Binance DEX 於 2 月 20 日進入公開測試階段以來，終迎來最新消息，據趙長鵬在活動上稱，Binance DEX 亦預計在本月上線 Binance Chain 主網。

Yesterday at @Deconomy_forum, @cz_binance announced that the much anticipated #Binance chain (@Binance_DEX) Mainnet will go live this month! On top of that our newest fiat to crypto offering, Binance Singapore, will also go live and facilitate the purchase of crypto with $SGD! pic.twitter.com/6KCw19h2ko

— Binance (@binance) 2019 年 4 月 5 日

然而，針對前述兩項發展項目，官方暫無提供進一步細節，例如幣安新加坡將提供哪些加密貨幣交易對、實際上線日期。

