鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)EPS預估上修至2.35元，預估目標價為110.00元

鉅亨網新聞中心


根據FactSet最新調查，共13位分析師，對Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由2.19元上修至2.35元，其中最高估值2.56元，最低估值1.32元，預估目標價為110.00元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2025年2026年2027年2028年
最高值2.56(2.56)3.523.873.85
最低值1.32(1.28)1.011.191.39
平均值2.17(2.09)1.972.522.93
中位數2.35(2.19)1.772.483.56

市場預估營收

預估值2025年2026年2027年2028年
最高值44.41億51.01億54.66億58.18億
最低值37.50億40.69億43.55億46.44億
平均值42.91億47.53億50.69億53.54億
中位數43.39億47.43億50.14億53.83億

歷史獲利表現

項目2020年2021年2022年2023年2024年
EPS-2.57-0.822.390.79-0.12
營業收入11.45億21.36億25.73億32.22億36.53億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

文章標籤

美股市場預估EPSFWONA

