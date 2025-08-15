鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)EPS預估上修至2.35元，預估目標價為110.00元
根據FactSet最新調查，共13位分析師，對Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由2.19元上修至2.35元，其中最高估值2.56元，最低估值1.32元，預估目標價為110.00元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|2.56(2.56)
|3.52
|3.87
|3.85
|最低值
|1.32(1.28)
|1.01
|1.19
|1.39
|平均值
|2.17(2.09)
|1.97
|2.52
|2.93
|中位數
|2.35(2.19)
|1.77
|2.48
|3.56
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|44.41億
|51.01億
|54.66億
|58.18億
|最低值
|37.50億
|40.69億
|43.55億
|46.44億
|平均值
|42.91億
|47.53億
|50.69億
|53.54億
|中位數
|43.39億
|47.43億
|50.14億
|53.83億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|2024年
|EPS
|-2.57
|-0.82
|2.39
|0.79
|-0.12
|營業收入
|11.45億
|21.36億
|25.73億
|32.22億
|36.53億
詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Liberty Media Corp. (New Liberty Formula One) Series A(FWONA-US)
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
