鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Primo Brands Corporation Class A(PRMB-US)EPS預估上修至1.6元，預估目標價為42.00元
鉅亨網新聞中心 2025-04-04 22:16
根據FactSet最新調查，共7位分析師，對Primo Brands Corporation Class A(PRMB-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由1.57元上修至1.6元，其中最高估值1.75元，最低估值1.13元，預估目標價為42.00元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|1.75(1.75)
|2.11
|2.43
|2.59
|最低值
|1.13(1.13)
|1.8
|2.06
|2.59
|平均值
|1.53(1.51)
|1.92
|2.19
|2.59
|中位數
|1.6(1.57)
|1.91
|2.09
|2.59
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|70.62億
|74.77億
|79.19億
|79.44億
|最低值
|69.67億
|71.50億
|76.04億
|79.44億
|平均值
|70.19億
|73.09億
|77.27億
|79.44億
|中位數
|70.03億
|72.94億
|76.57億
|79.44億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|2024年
|EPS
|-0.85
|-0.02
|0.18
|1.48
|-0.07
|營業收入
|19.54億
|20.73億
|22.15億
|17.72億
|51.53億
詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Primo Brands Corporation Class A(PRMB-US)
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
