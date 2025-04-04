search icon



鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Primo Brands Corporation Class A(PRMB-US)EPS預估上修至1.6元，預估目標價為42.00元

鉅亨網新聞中心 2025-04-04 22:16


根據FactSet最新調查，共7位分析師，對Primo Brands Corporation Class A(PRMB-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由1.57元上修至1.6元，其中最高估值1.75元，最低估值1.13元，預估目標價為42.00元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2025年2026年2027年2028年
最高值1.75(1.75)2.112.432.59
最低值1.13(1.13)1.82.062.59
平均值1.53(1.51)1.922.192.59
中位數1.6(1.57)1.912.092.59

市場預估營收

預估值2025年2026年2027年2028年
最高值70.62億74.77億79.19億79.44億
最低值69.67億71.50億76.04億79.44億
平均值70.19億73.09億77.27億79.44億
中位數70.03億72.94億76.57億79.44億

歷史獲利表現

項目2020年2021年2022年2023年2024年
EPS-0.85-0.020.181.48-0.07
營業收入19.54億20.73億22.15億17.72億51.53億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Primo Brands Corporation Class A(PRMB-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

