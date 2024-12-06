search icon



鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估上修至0.51元，預估目標價為10.23元

鉅亨網新聞中心 2024-12-06 20:15


根據FactSet最新調查，共7位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2024年EPS預估：中位數由0.5元上修至0.51元，其中最高估值0.61元，最低估值0.32元，預估目標價為10.23元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2024年2025年2026年
最高值0.61(0.57)1.011.09
最低值0.32(0.32)0.420.71
平均值0.49(0.47)0.710.92
中位數0.51(0.5)0.650.94

市場預估營收

預估值2024年2025年2026年2027年
最高值85.13億77.71億82.86億69.89億
最低值58.80億58.89億65.25億69.79億
平均值67.25億65.51億71.55億69.84億
中位數65.36億63.60億68.19億69.84億

歷史獲利表現

項目2019年2020年2021年2022年2023年
EPS1.970.790.660.350.40
營業收入70.28億56.38億69.71億65.98億74.39億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

