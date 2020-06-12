〈PS5發表日曝光〉索尼年底推2款PS5主機 對戰微軟X-Box

索尼 (6758-JP) (SNE-US) 新一代遊戲主機「PlayStation 5」(PS5) 的設計在台灣時間週五 (12 日) 凌晨 4 點首次亮相，但目前沒有透露售價與發布日期，僅表示今年稍晚將問世。

索尼展示新主機的 2 種版本， 分別為「標準版 PS5」和沒有光碟機的「數位版 PS5」，這意味數位版將只有一個用於儲存遊戲的硬碟，其成本可能低於其他版本。

左：標準版。右：數位版

索尼今年初事實上已經公布 PS5 的技術規格，該款主機將搭載 8 核心 AMD Zen 2 處理器。索尼週四表示也將為新款 PS5 推出一些配件，包括支援 3D 音頻的無線耳機、讓遊戲玩家能便於在遊戲中直播的 HD 鏡頭，可瀏覽 PS5 選單的特殊媒體遙控器，以及 DualSense 控制把手的充電器。

然而，索尼也沒有公布這些配件的售價和發布日期，但推測這些配件應會與新主機同步推出。

PS 5 直接競爭的產品是微軟 (MSFT-US) 的 Xbox X 系列，今年稍晚也將推出新主機。

索尼並公布今明兩年將推出的 PS5 遊戲清單：

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio)

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)

Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Returnal (Housemarque / XDEV)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV)

Bugsnax (Young Horses)

DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)

Ghostwire™: Tokyo (Bethesda)

Godfall™ (Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP)

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)

HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive)

JETT : The Far Shore® (Superbrothers)

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember Lab)

Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)

NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts)

Oddworld Soulstorm™ (Oddworld Inhabitants™)

Pragmata (Capcom)

Project Athia* (Square Enix/Luminous Productions)

Resident Evil™ Village (Capcom)

Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine)

Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)

Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell)

The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)