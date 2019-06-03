Hon Hai (2317-TW)’s industrial computer manufacturing arm Ennoconn (6414-TW)’s chairman Steve Chu told that the company keens to accelerate three aspects of the deployment, including new clients, transfer of the capacity and China’s brand market. Chu also pointed out that although there are many unfavorable factors at present, the company’s revenue/earnings are still very stable and continue to grow QoQ.

Ennoconn’s FY19 earnings may double its paid-in capital. In addition, catalyzed by new projects from gaming industry and medical industry, the company’s earnings growth may become robust again.

Ennoconn’s general manager Kenny (Chin-Tai) Deng told that the company will focus on vertical integration in its new client plan. For instance, the company will develop handheld devices for gaming industry clients and the company has received high-GM technical projects for medical industry clients. The shipment delivery scheduled in 2019 and 2020.