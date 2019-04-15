Hon Hai denied Terry Gou aiming to step down

According to foreign media reports, Hon Hai’s (2317-TW) Chairman Terry Gou plans to step down in the coming months. In this regard, Hon Hai clarified that Gou may just walk back to the second line and would not be involved in the daily operations, but he will still make the decisions of company's general direction.

Terry Gou was interviewed at a conference on the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) in Taipei today on 15th. He expressed his layout for the future success of Hon Hai. However, the foreign media interpreted that he would resign from the position. In this regard, Hon Hai clarified that Guo did not use the words “step down” today at the conference.

In the interview, Guo told that in between April-May the company will give the new list of board members to the board to strengthen the management, such as Fii, SFARP, etc. He will still participate and decide for the company's general direction decisions in the future but would not be involved in the daily operations.