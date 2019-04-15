孫宇晨：Sun Network 的激活不需要升級 TRON 主網 DApp 只需集成側鏈的 sdk

波場（TRON）創辦人暨執行長孫宇晨早前宣布，波場第二層解決方案（layer-2 solution）「Sun Network」將在 5 月 30 日上線其測試網絡。今（15）日，孫宇晨在推特上進一步介紹，Sun Network 的激活不需要升級 TRON 主網。

Sun Network 項目已籌備了一段時間，TRON 目前正為 5 月份啟動的 DAppChain 做準備。據孫宇晨聲稱，「Sun Network」將至少提升 100 倍的交易吞吐量並有效大幅降低交易費用，「TRON 的 DApp 使用率有望在 [Sun Network] 發布後從目前的數百萬擴展到數億」。此舉有望進一步加快基金會 DApp 項目的推出。

據了解，即將推出的 Sun Network 協議不需要更新 TRON 區塊鏈的主網絡，孫宇晨表示，DApp 開發者即便是不切換到新協議，他們也不會受到影響。

#SUNNetwork Activation Will Not Require Upgrading of #TRON MainNet.

The upcoming Launch of the SUN Network protocol does not require any updating of the main network of the TRON blockchain, #Dapps, if they do not switch to the protocol, will also not be affected. #TRX $TRX t.co/PyuV716zPg

— Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) 2019 年 4 月 15 日

孫宇晨進一步指出：「DApp 只需集成側鏈的 sdk，做一些簡單的適配，就可從主網遷至 DAppChain。」

據報，SUN Network 將分三階段推出。當 DAppChain 的第一階段完成，TRON 計劃推出其主網。在此階段，該公司將整合交叉鏈基礎設施、DAppChain 等多種擴展產品。第二階段，主網預計將於 8 月 10 日發布。在第三階段，Tron 將於 9 月 15 日優化網絡。該公司計劃使用第 1 階段和第 2 階段的基礎來改進工具集，提高易用性，並使側鏈易於部署和快速集成。

預計 SUN Network 將通過新的 DAppChain 支持基於側鏈的智能合約，從而提高波場的運行速度。此外，側鏈還可提高 TRON DApp 生態系統的效率。

孫宇晨在 4 月初透露有關 Sun Network 的消息後，不單引起了加密社群的注意，更重要是吸引到投資者的目光。據他所說，Sun Network 獲得了大量的投資諮詢。

因此，他特別作出澄清，「TRON 的 TRX 和 BitTorrent 的 BTT 將繼續成為我們唯一關注的焦點，並且沒有計劃讓 Sun Network 發行自己的代幣。 如有必要，TRX 和 BTT 將可發揮這個作用」。

Been getting lots of investment inquiries re #SUNNetwork. To clarify, #TRON's #TRX and #BitTorrent's #BTT will continue to be our only 2 focus and there is no plan for #SUNNetwork to have its own token. If necessary, #TRX and #BTT will play the role.

— Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) 2019 年 4 月 10 日

