鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR-US)EPS預估下修至-1.17元，預估目標價為38.50元

Factset 最新調查：Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR-US)EPS預估下修至-1.17元，預估目標價為38.50元

鉅亨網新聞中心


根據FactSet最新調查，共10位分析師，對Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由-1.15元下修至-1.17元，其中最高估值-0.63元，最低估值-2.11元，預估目標價為38.50元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2025年2026年2027年2028年
最高值-0.63(-0.62)0.250.52-0.38
最低值-2.11(-2.11)-2.29-1.38-0.82
平均值-1.14(-1.09)-0.88-0.44-0.55
中位數-1.17(-1.15)-0.73-0.28-0.44

市場預估營收

預估值2025年2026年2027年2028年
最高值62.27億64.35億67.35億67.94億
最低值60.26億61.09億62.35億62.96億
平均值60.97億62.98億65.32億65.35億
中位數60.98億63.07億65.29億65.15億

歷史獲利表現

項目2020年2021年2022年2023年2024年
EPS-3.8520.271.800.12-1.30
營業收入71.55億64.11億57.87億57.51億59.37億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

