鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR-US)EPS預估下修至-1.17元，預估目標價為38.50元
鉅亨網新聞中心
根據FactSet最新調查，共10位分析師，對Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由-1.15元下修至-1.17元，其中最高估值-0.63元，最低估值-2.11元，預估目標價為38.50元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|-0.63(-0.62)
|0.25
|0.52
|-0.38
|最低值
|-2.11(-2.11)
|-2.29
|-1.38
|-0.82
|平均值
|-1.14(-1.09)
|-0.88
|-0.44
|-0.55
|中位數
|-1.17(-1.15)
|-0.73
|-0.28
|-0.44
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|62.27億
|64.35億
|67.35億
|67.94億
|最低值
|60.26億
|61.09億
|62.35億
|62.96億
|平均值
|60.97億
|62.98億
|65.32億
|65.35億
|中位數
|60.98億
|63.07億
|65.29億
|65.15億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|2024年
|EPS
|-3.85
|20.27
|1.80
|0.12
|-1.30
|營業收入
|71.55億
|64.11億
|57.87億
|57.51億
|59.37億
詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR-US)
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
