鉅亨速報

鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.49元，預估目標價為9.08元

鉅亨網新聞中心 2025-01-13 20:15


根據FactSet最新調查，共7位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2024年EPS預估：中位數由0.5元下修至0.49元，其中最高估值0.77元，最低估值0.3元，預估目標價為9.08元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2024年2025年2026年
最高值0.77(0.77)0.991.25
最低值0.3(0.3)0.420.71
平均值0.48(0.51)0.710.93
中位數0.49(0.5)0.650.83

市場預估營收

預估值2024年2025年2026年2027年
最高值76.46億70.85億76.45億71.00億
最低值58.80億55.62億59.92億67.90億
平均值64.92億62.56億67.02億69.57億
中位數64.86億62.58億67.44億69.79億

歷史獲利表現

項目2020年2021年2022年2023年
EPS0.790.660.350.40
營業收入56.38億69.71億65.98億74.39億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

