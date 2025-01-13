鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.49元，預估目標價為9.08元
鉅亨網新聞中心 2025-01-13 20:15
根據FactSet最新調查，共7位分析師，對Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)做出2024年EPS預估：中位數由0.5元下修至0.49元，其中最高估值0.77元，最低估值0.3元，預估目標價為9.08元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2024年
|2025年
|2026年
|最高值
|0.77(0.77)
|0.99
|1.25
|最低值
|0.3(0.3)
|0.42
|0.71
|平均值
|0.48(0.51)
|0.71
|0.93
|中位數
|0.49(0.5)
|0.65
|0.83
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2024年
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|最高值
|76.46億
|70.85億
|76.45億
|71.00億
|最低值
|58.80億
|55.62億
|59.92億
|67.90億
|平均值
|64.92億
|62.56億
|67.02億
|69.57億
|中位數
|64.86億
|62.58億
|67.44億
|69.79億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|EPS
|0.79
|0.66
|0.35
|0.40
|營業收入
|56.38億
|69.71億
|65.98億
|74.39億
詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
- 掌握全球財經資訊點我下載APP
延伸閱讀
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估上修至0.51元，預估目標價為10.23元
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADREBR-US的目標價調降至9.43元，幅度約4.4%
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADREBR-US的目標價調降至9.08元，幅度約3.78%
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR(EBR-US)EPS預估下修至0.5元，預估目標價為9.08元
上一篇
下一篇