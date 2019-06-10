TSMC's MAY19 revenue was NTD80.437bn and its JUN19 revenue may drop.

TSMC (2330-TW) ,the wafer foundry leader, announced its MAY19 revenue today on June 10th. Its MAY19 revenue reached NTD80.437bn (+7.7% MoM, -0.7% YoY). Catalyzed by the increase of inventory ramp-up from the clients, its MAY19 revenue returned to above NTD80bn and hit a new high in FY19. However, according to TSMC’s guidance, its JUN19 revenue is expected to drop. But, catalyzed by the launch of new models by US client in 3Q19, TSMC may enter into its peak season.

TSMC expected that its 2Q19 revenue may reach approximately US$7.55-7.65bn (+6-8% QoQ). Calculated by NTD30.85 against 1 USD, its 2Q19 revenue may reach NTD232.9bn to NTD236bn (+6.5-8% QoQ).

TSMC recently reiterated that despite of recent US-China trade war, the company has no plan to adjust its 2Q19 revenue guidance. TSMC's APR19 and MAY19 revenues have reached NTD155.131bn. It is expected that its JUN19 revenue may decline MoM or stay flat.