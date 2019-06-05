TSMC chairman：Demand from Huawei has indeed decreased in FY19.

The wafer foundry leader TSMC (2330-TW) held a shareholders meeting today on June 5th. Mark Liu, chairman of TSMC, told that the demand from Huawei has indeed decreased this year, but the reasons for the decline are not known.

TSMC's 2H19 revenue/earnings are expected to increase sequentially every quarter and grow YoY. As for the original FY19 marginally growth target, Liu said that the company expected a clearer view at the investors conference in July.

Liu pointed out that the order from Huawei has decreased. The reason could be the decline in demand for high-end smartphones, resulting in inventory increase, or the impact of macroeconomic. However, TSMC does not know for sure at this point.

Liu told that TSMC's 2H19 revenue/earnings are expected to increase sequentially every quarter. Its 3Q19 revenue/earnings is expected to increase QoQ as well as its 4Q19 revenue/earnings. Overall, the company’s 2H19 revenue/earnings is expected to increase YoY. However, Liu said that the US-China trade war may continue until G20, and the economic uncertainty is still very high. The company expected a clearer view at the investors conference in July.