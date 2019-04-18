TSMC’s 1Q19 EPS was NTD2.37, hitting a 19-quarter low

TSMC (2330-TW), the wafer foundry leader, announced its 1Q19 earnings report today on April 18th. Its 1Q19 net profit was NTD61.39bn (-38.6% QoQ, -31.6% YoY) with EPS of NTD2.37, hitting a 19-quarter low since 3Q14.

TSMC's 1Q19 revenue was US$7.1bn (-24.5% QoQ, -16.1% YoY), meeting previous estimation. Calculated by NTD, its 1Q19 revenue was NTD218.7bn (-24.5% QoQ, -11.8% YoY). Its 1Q19 GM was 41.3% (-6.4% QoQ, -9.0% YoY), meeting the estimation of 41-43%. Its 1Q19 operating margin was 29.4% (-7.6% QoQ, -9.6% YoY), also meeting the estimation of 29-31%.

