Hon Hai Q4 net profit up sharply on QoQ led stock price to rebound

Hon Hai’s (2317-TW) 4Q18 net profit increased by 1.5 times, surpassing 1Q18~3Q18's net profits. Its GM and operating margin both rose. The stock price rose by more than 9.5% and reached the highest price of NTD80.5 today on April 1st.

Hon Hai stock price rebounded to its 240-day MA and set a 5-months high. The trading volume was approaching 100,000, the highest since October 11st last year. The company’s value also returned to above NTD1.1tn, surpassing Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (6505-TW) and returning to the second place on the list.

Foreign instutional investors holds positive outlook toward Hon Hai. HSBC recommended BUY with TP of NTD93.5.

Hon Hai announced its 4Q18 financial report last week. Its 4Q18 revenue reached NTD1.81tn (+31.6% QoQ, +4.6% YoY). Its 4Q18 net profit was NTD62.619bn (+152% QoQ, -12.6% YoY) with EPS of NTD4.06. Its 4Q18 GM was 7% (+1.13% QoQ, +0.9% YoY). Its 4Q18 operating margin was 3.55% (+1.27% QoQ, +1.68% YoY).