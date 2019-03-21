ITRI：global semiconductor production value is expected to decline 3%

ITRI published a report named "3 Key Industry Trends in 2019" today on March 21st. Regarding semiconductor industry, the report told that although global semiconductor production value may decline by 3% YoY in 2019, Taiwan semiconductor production value is expected to increase by 1% YoY. In addition, Taiwan is expected to surpass South Korea and move to second place in the world.

Due to global memory market is facing a 20% reduction this year. ITRI estimated that Intel may surpass Samsung as the world's top 1 semiconductor company again. Taiwan ranks third in global semiconductor market as measured by revenue.

ITRI said that the global semiconductor industry has enjoyed double-digit growth in the past two years. However, global economy has slowed down this year, the growth momentum of the semiconductor industry has turned conservative. It is estimated that the global production value in 2019 may reduce by 3% to US$454.5bn (NTD14tn).

The memory market is expected to decline by 20%. ITRI estimated that Intel may surpass Samsung as the world's top 1 semiconductor company again and TSMC may rank third.