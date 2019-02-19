Hon Hai received Huawei P30 order and started recruitment

Despite of Apple's (AAPL-US) poor sales of iPhone, Hon Hai (2317-TW)’s Foxconn Zhengzhou plant still recruited 50,000 people. According to China’s report, the reason is that Hon Hai has received the order of Huawei P30.

According to China's financial website, due to the sluggish sales of Apple's iPhone, Hon Hai’s Foxconn Zhengzhou plant, iPhone’s production base, removed some production lines before Lunar New Year, and some workers were transferred to other places or other plants.

However, after Lunar New Year, Foxconn Zhengzhou plant started another labor recruitment, for about 50,000 employees. According to internal workers, the company has reviewed orders from Huawei. It is speculated that Hon Hai may have recieved the order of Huawei's new generation flagship P30.