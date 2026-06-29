鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A(MSGS-US)EPS預估上修至-0.29元，預估目標價為430.00元
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根據FactSet最新調查，共6位分析師，對Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A(MSGS-US)做出2026年EPS預估：中位數由-0.35元上修至-0.29元，其中最高估值-0.06元，最低估值-0.61元，預估目標價為430.00元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|2029年
|最高值
|-0.06(-0.06)
|0.16
|1.06
|0.57
|最低值
|-0.61(-0.61)
|-2.04
|-0.39
|0.56
|平均值
|-0.33(-0.35)
|-0.61
|0.14
|0.57
|中位數
|-0.29(-0.35)
|-0.53
|-0.05
|0.57
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|2029年
|最高值
|11.11億
|10.76億
|11.09億
|11.52億
|最低值
|10.71億
|10.37億
|10.68億
|11.10億
|平均值
|10.83億
|10.49億
|10.90億
|11.31億
|中位數
|10.73億
|10.43億
|10.92億
|11.31億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|2024年
|2025年
|EPS
|-0.58
|2.11
|1.90
|2.45
|-0.93
|營業收入
|4.16億
|8.21億
|8.87億
|10.27億
|10.39億
詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A(MSGS-US)
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
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- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A(MSGS-US)EPS預估上修至-0.35元，預估目標價為414.50元
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A(MSGS-US)EPS預估下修至-0.49元，預估目標價為402.00元
- 鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A(MSGS-US)EPS預估下修至-0.47元，預估目標價為394.00元
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