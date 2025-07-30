search icon



menu-icon
anue logo
馬來西亞房產鉅亨號鉅亨買幣
search icon


鉅亨速報

鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR-US)EPS預估下修至-1.14元，預估目標價為38.50元

鉅亨網新聞中心


根據FactSet最新調查，共10位分析師，對Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由-1.12元下修至-1.14元，其中最高估值-0.83元，最低估值-2.11元，預估目標價為38.50元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2025年2026年2027年2028年
最高值-0.83(-0.83)-0.480.37-0.25
最低值-2.11(-2.11)-2.29-1.26-0.82
平均值-1.25(-1.14)-0.88-0.48-0.47
中位數-1.14(-1.12)-0.64-0.7-0.35

市場預估營收

預估值2025年2026年2027年2028年
最高值62.20億64.38億67.98億68.74億
最低值60.26億61.09億62.35億62.96億
平均值61.22億63.29億65.75億65.90億
中位數61.25億63.46億65.86億66.00億

歷史獲利表現

項目2020年2021年2022年2023年2024年
EPS-3.8520.271.800.12-1.30
營業收入71.55億64.11億57.87億57.51億59.37億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。

文章標籤

美股市場預估EPSFYBR

相關行情

台股首頁我要存股
Frontier Communications Parent Inc36.5-0.27%

延伸閱讀



Empty