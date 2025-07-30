鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR-US)EPS預估下修至-1.14元，預估目標價為38.50元
鉅亨網新聞中心
根據FactSet最新調查，共10位分析師，對Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR-US)做出2025年EPS預估：中位數由-1.12元下修至-1.14元，其中最高估值-0.83元，最低估值-2.11元，預估目標價為38.50元。
※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」
市場預估EPS
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|-0.83(-0.83)
|-0.48
|0.37
|-0.25
|最低值
|-2.11(-2.11)
|-2.29
|-1.26
|-0.82
|平均值
|-1.25(-1.14)
|-0.88
|-0.48
|-0.47
|中位數
|-1.14(-1.12)
|-0.64
|-0.7
|-0.35
市場預估營收
|預估值
|2025年
|2026年
|2027年
|2028年
|最高值
|62.20億
|64.38億
|67.98億
|68.74億
|最低值
|60.26億
|61.09億
|62.35億
|62.96億
|平均值
|61.22億
|63.29億
|65.75億
|65.90億
|中位數
|61.25億
|63.46億
|65.86億
|66.00億
歷史獲利表現
|項目
|2020年
|2021年
|2022年
|2023年
|2024年
|EPS
|-3.85
|20.27
|1.80
|0.12
|-1.30
|營業收入
|71.55億
|64.11億
|57.87億
|57.51億
|59.37億
資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。
