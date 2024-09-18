search icon



menu-icon
anue logo
澳洲房產鉅亨號鉅亨買幣
search icon

鉅亨速報

盤中速報 - Atlassian Corporation - Class A(TEAM-US)大漲3.25%，報160.89美元

鉅亨網新聞中心 2024-09-18 22:00


Atlassian Corporation - Class A(TEAM-US)截至台北時間18日21:45股價上漲5.07美元，報160.89美元，漲幅3.25%，成交量213,246（股），盤中最高價161.00美元、最低價156.01美元。

美股指數盤中表現

Atlassian Corporation - Class A(TEAM-US)歷史漲跌幅


  • 近 1 週：-3.96%
  • 近 1 月：+6.12%
  • 近 3 月：-0.51%
  • 近 6 月：-19.86%
  • 今年以來：-34.49%

文章標籤

美股美股盤中Atlassian Corporation - Class A

相關行情

台股首頁我要存股
S&P 5005637.860.06%
道瓊指數41532.81-0.18%
NASDAQ17662.9440.20%
費城半導體4915.5260.07%
Atlassian Corporation - Class A161.343.54%

延伸閱讀


Empty