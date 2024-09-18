盤中速報 - Atlassian Corporation - Class A(TEAM-US)大漲3.25%，報160.89美元
鉅亨網新聞中心 2024-09-18 22:00
Atlassian Corporation - Class A(TEAM-US)截至台北時間18日21:45股價上漲5.07美元，報160.89美元，漲幅3.25%，成交量213,246（股），盤中最高價161.00美元、最低價156.01美元。
美股指數盤中表現
Atlassian Corporation - Class A(TEAM-US)歷史漲跌幅
- 近 1 週：-3.96%
- 近 1 月：+6.12%
- 近 3 月：-0.51%
- 近 6 月：-19.86%
- 今年以來：-34.49%
- 掌握全球財經資訊點我下載APP
延伸閱讀
- 盤中速報 - 超微電腦(SMCI-US)大漲3.7%，報455.63美元
- 盤中速報 - 錢樹商店(DLTR-US)大漲2.55%，報75.38美元
- 盤中速報 - Atlassian Corporation - Class A(TEAM-US)大跌5.38%，報156.27美元
- 盤中速報 - 康菲石油(COP-US)大漲2.52%，報108.21美元
下一篇