Production, Inventory of Hon Hai Subsidiary Impacted by Kunshan Lockdown

A subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (2317-TW), FIT Hon Teng Ltd. (6088-HK), has suspended work at its Kunshan plant since last week due to a worker’s confirmed medical condition.

According to a statement, the decision has had a limited impact on business as the company redeployed production to a backup plant.

At its primary production grade in overseas warehouses, stock levels remain sufficient to support the plant, the company said.

According to a South China Morning Post report, staff workers’ conditions resulted in the shut down of two Hon Hai factories in Kunshan.

However, it was later understood that FIT Hon Teng was shut down, while the factory of Hon Hai itself was not affected and maintained regular operation and production.

According to FIT Hon Teng, work at the Kunshan plant remains suspended per the local government’s epidemic prevention measures. Local authorities will notify the factory before the resumption of work.

Epidemic prevention measures, such as nucleic acid testing, have also been activated simultaneously to protect the lives and health of FIT Hon Teng’s employees.