Everlight Chemical’s DTP revenue/earnings momentum may climb further.

Everlight Chemical (1711-TW) held an investors conference today on August 19th. To meet market demand, the company has increased 30% capacity of digital textile printing (DTP) in 1H19. The revenue/earnings growth derived from DTP is expected to continue to grow. In addition, the company will continue to develop niche products in specialty chemical segment and will increase cost-effective products in toner segment. Regarding the pharmaceutical segment, the company has received FDA's GMP improved settlement notification, and the cost of rectification has come to an end.

The director of finance Guo-Bin Wong(翁國斌), said that the DTP product continued to grow in 1H19. However, compared with the previous year, the DTP product only grew in single digit. The DTP product accounted for 20% of its revenue, and the GM is also higher than other product lines.