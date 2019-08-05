Largan’s JUL19 revenue reached NTD5.4bn, setting a 10-month high.

Largan (3008-TW) announced its JUL19 revenue today on July 5th. Its JUL19 revenue was NTD5.473bn, hitting a 10-month high (+34.29% MoM, +3.03% YoY). Largan’s important clients have launched the shipment of new camera lens in July. Its AUG19 revenue is expected to increase MoM.

In Largan 's JUL19 product mix, 10-megapixel camera or above accounted for 50-60%, eight million pixels camera accounted for 10-20%,10-megapixel camera or above accounted for 20-30%, and others accounted for less than 10%.

Largan 's JAN19-JUL19 revenue was NTD29.377bn (+10.92% YoY). The company planned to distribute a cash dividend of NTD68 per share, a totaled of NTD9.122bn. Tomorrow is expected to be the ex-dividend date. The reference price is NTD3,807, the lowest since 2H of JUN19.