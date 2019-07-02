“Ghost in the Shell” may be released, catalyzing Brogent’s 3Q19 profit

Brogent Technologies Inc (5263-TW), a manufacturer of theme park rides and flying theaters announced today on July 2nd that the limited "Discover America" film will come to the "i-Ride TAIPEI" flying theater. And, the movie “Ghost in the Shell” will be released at the theater next month as well. The company’s 3Q19 revenue/earnings may be catalyzed.

Brogent continues to focus on the high-GM exclusive film market in FY19. Currently, the company plans to add another 10-20 exclusive film, including new-made film, re-made film (The IMAX film re-production), and licensed film. Its revenue/earnings are expected to be catalyzed in the future.

The company’s "i-Ride TAIPEI" flying theater was officially opened at Breeze Nanshan at the end of January this year. After the "Discover Taiwan" film, which was made for 3 years, the company announced today that the limited "Discover America" film will come to the theater as well. The film took 2 years to complete and will be played at the "i-Ride TAIPEI" flying theater for 1 month and until the end of July.