新聞

“Ghost in the Shell” may be released, catalyzing Brogent’s 3Q19 profit

“Ghost in the Shell” will be released in the flying theater, catalyzing Brogent’s 3Q19 profit.
“Ghost in the Shell” will be released in the flying theater, catalyzing Brogent’s 3Q19 profit.

Brogent Technologies Inc (5263-TW), a manufacturer of theme park rides and flying theaters announced today on July 2nd that the limited "Discover America" film will come to the "i-Ride TAIPEI" flying theater. And, the movie “Ghost in the Shell” will be released at the theater next month as well. The company’s 3Q19 revenue/earnings may be catalyzed.

Brogent continues to focus on the high-GM exclusive film market in FY19. Currently, the company plans to add another 10-20 exclusive film, including new-made film, re-made film (The IMAX film re-production), and licensed film. Its revenue/earnings are expected to be catalyzed in the future.

The company’s "i-Ride TAIPEI" flying theater was officially opened at Breeze Nanshan at the end of January this year. After the "Discover Taiwan" film, which was made for 3 years, the company announced today that the limited "Discover America" film will come to the theater as well. The film took 2 years to complete and will be played at the "i-Ride TAIPEI" flying theater for 1 month and until the end of July.

留言載入中...

相關新聞