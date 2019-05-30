Nanya Technology: US ban on Huawei has limited impact to the company

Nanya Technology (2408-TW) held a shareholders meeting today on May 30th. The company told that although the DRAM price continued to fall in 2Q19, the market has improved and the demand has increased. It is expected that the electronics industry will enter the peak season in 3Q19, the market conditions will be better QoQ. However, whether the DRAM price can stop falling depends on the magnitude of demand increase and the inventory digestion of DRAM.

Chia-Chau Wu, chairman of Nanya Technology, said that DRAM prices has dropped from 4Q18 to 1Q19. Due to oversupplied market conditions, the company has reallocated some capacity for 10nm technology R&D. DRAM price dropped more than 10% QoQ. And, affected by the US-China trade war in 2Q19, the prices continued to fall. The company’s revenue/earnings was unsatisfactory.

Regarding US ban on Huawei, Wu told that the company will continue to supply each customer within the limits permitted by law and continue to disperse its dependence on a single customer. The shipment to Huawei accounts for about 3% of total revenue. Wu said that risk control is relatively easy when the percentage is 3-5%. US ban on Huawei is expected to have limited impact on the company's revenue/earnings.