TSMC set new 6-month high, market value reached NTD6.5tn

TSMC (2330-TW), a wafer foundry leader, announced on Friday (3rd) that the company has completed infrastructure design on its 5nm process node, leading TSMC ADR to strengthen. During the Qingming holiday, the premium rate compared to TAIEX reached 5.5%. Today, TSMC's share price followed the rally and jumped to a high position. The price increased 2.43% and a reached NTD252.5,setting new six-month high. The market value per day increased by NTD155.582bn and reached more than NTD6.5tn.

TSMC announced on Friday that its 5 nm process node has entered the trial production stage. The complete version of the 5nm process architecture has been launched to assist customers in implementing 5nm MCU design for the next-generation mobile and high-performance computing applications, targeting the high-growth 5G and AI market.