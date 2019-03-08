TSMC's FEB19 revenue was NTD60.89bn, marking a new 22-month low

TSMC (2330-TW), a wafer foundry leader, announced its FEB19 revenue today on March 8th. TSMC’s FEB19 revenues was NTD60.89bn ( -22% MoM, -5.8% YoY), setting a new 22-month low since May 2017.

Its JAN-FEB19 revenue was NTD138.983bn (-3.7% YoY). According to the estimation from TSMC, its MAR19 revenue is expected to recover but whether its MAR19 revenue will overtakes its JAN19 revenue remains to be seen.

Affected by the incident with a photoresist material at its Fab 14B earlier this year, TSMC’S 1Q19 revenue guidance was revised down from US$7.3-7.4bn to US$7.0-7.1bn, decreased by 24-25.5% QoQ.

Due to low-season effect, calculated by US$1 against NTD30.1, TSMC’s 1Q19 revenue was about NTD214.2-217.3bn. Its GM is estimated at 41-43%, and its operating margin is estimated at 29-31%.