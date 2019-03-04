Hiwin believed that machine tool industry may recover in May19

The 2019 Taipei International Machine Tool Show, TIMTOS is held at Taipei World Trade Center 1 and 3, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 and 2 today on March 4th. Y. T. Chuo, the chairman of Hiwin (2049-TW), maintained his view on FY19 guidance that 2Q19 revenue/earnings will be better than 1Q19 and 2H19 revenue/earnings will be better than 1H19.

Chuo told that the orders from overseas markets may continue to hike. The revenue/earning in Europe, the United States and Japan are all expected to grow. The revenue from Japan is expected to increase by 50% YoY. Regarding machine tool industry, Chuo believed that the industry may bottom in Mar19 to Apr19 and is expected to recover in May19.

In FY19, Chuo told that the orders from overseas markets may continue to hike. A German machine tool company will come to Taiwan in Mar19 to negotiate the smart screw orders with Hiwin. The shipment is expected to be delivered at the end of 2Q19 or 3Q19 and will mainly be used in automobile production lines. The company has also received orders for the production line of a Thai plant from one of Japan's four major automakers.

Chuo pointed out that the revenue/earnings in Europe, the United States and Japan may be satisfactory this year. The market share and the clients in the Italy continue to grow. Hiwin has entered local jewelry cutting supply chain. JAN19-FEB19 revenue in Italy increased by more than 30% YoY.