Foxconn launched recruitment plan after lunar new year

Hon Hai’s (2317-TW) Foxconn launched new recruitment plan in China, including the plants at Zhengzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Longhua and others. Hon Hai pointed out earlier that there are still 50,000 manpower need in 1Q19.

According to the information from Foxconn’s online recruitment platform, the company has released recruitment information at Guiyang, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Zhengzhou and other areas on February 9th.

Among them, the Zhengzhou plant is mainly responsible for the production and assembly of Apple's (AAPL-US) iPhone and related components. The plant started to interview from today on February 11st and the probation period will be shortened to one month.

According to foreign media previously, due to Apple's below-expectation iPhone sales in FY18, the Zhengzhou plant began to lay off more than 50,000 employees in October last year. However, in response, Hon Hai told that the change of employee numbers in different parks is just normal adjustment to the company.

Hon Hai also stressed that there are still more than 50,000 manpower needs in 1Q19 at the plants in China. The company will continue to promote the transformation and the upgrading of Industry of Internet smart manufacturing, and devote to the incubation of employees.