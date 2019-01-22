TSCS, invested by SAS, is expected to grow in 2 to 3 years

Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS)(5483-TW), the solar company, has done a non-operating investment and acquired ~30% of Taiwan Special Chemicals’ (TSCS) stake last year, which is expected to become one of major revenue source as well. Doris Hsu, general manager of SAS and president of TSCS, said that TSCS has already obtained the certification from leading semiconductor manufacturers, and with the resources of SAS, it is expected to grow in 2 to 3 years.

In 18 Jun, the board of directors of SAS has passed the investment case of TSCS. The company invested NTD990mn and obtained 30.93% of TSCS’s share, becoming its largest shareholder. TSCS was established in 2013 and specialized in developing high-purity disilane production technology. Last year, the company completed the plant construction of 40 tons/year disilane and 4 tons/year trisilane. It is expected to be the first in Asia and the first in Taiwan, who produces disilane and trisilane, the key semiconductor chemical materials.

Doris Hsu said that only high-end semiconductor process will use disilane and trisilane. It can be said as "Business of tomorrow”. The materials will be used in panel process in the future as well. The demand is expected to grow.