Wafer Works invested NTD700mn above to buy land in Shanghai

Semiconductor company Wafer Works’ (6182-TW) Shanghai Songjiang plant relocation began in late November. In order to resume the production in a short term and considering the utilization rate of existing plant, the BoD decided to invest NTD725mn to purchase the land and buildings in new Songjiang District.

Wafer Works’ Shanghai Songjiang plant is an old factory building, located in the protection zone upstream of the Huangpu River. After the company received the request of plant relocation from Shanghai government this year, the company has temporarily stop production and started transfer process at the end of November due to environmental reasons. Small and medium-sized orders of international customers will be directly transferred to Yangmei Plant in Taiwan for the production. The Yangmei Plant has also expanded the 5” production capacity to 150 thousand pieces. Therefore, the relocation will not affect existing customers and orders.

After considering the sustainable development of Wafer Works Shanghai, and the stable of company's team, the BoD decided to invest NTD725mn to purchase the land and buildings in new Songjiang District, in order to resume production in short term.