Half of Taiwan government-backed banks are using Huawei prodcuts

Due to security concerns, Huawei’s telecommunication equipment is banned by several countries. Legislators of Taiwan has requested that Taiwan banking sectors to refrain from using “China-made” security equipment such as those from Huawei.

Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Wellington Koo(顧立雄) attended Interpellation at Legislative Yuan on Monday. In Taiwan, there are 8 banks that government controls a substantial number of shares. Xu Yongming(徐永明) pointed out that, after checking the 8 major country-backed banks, 4 of them are using products from Huawei.

Bank of Taiwan, Taiwan Cooperative Commercial Bank, First Commercial Bank and Chang Hwa Commercial Bank are on the list. In addition, Xu Yongming said those banks are using products form Hikvision and Dahua Technology.

Addressing to the concerns, Koo said that both state-run and private-run banks key computer system did not use Huawei products. If the security equipment involved “sensitive information” (For example, personal date), then it is necessary to implement security control.



So far, several countries, including United Kingdom, the United States and Australia, have banned Huawei from providing equipment. In Taiwan, National Communications Commission(NCC) banned Huawei’s cell site in 2013.

As for now, Koo said there is no precise law to regulate bank's security equipment. Also, state-run and private-run banks follow different sets of regulations. Therefore, based on the legal basis, government cannot request private run banks not to purchase security equipment from China.