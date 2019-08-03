聯準會10年來首度啟動降息，M平方下半年全解析！

【FOMC 會議】聯準會 10 年來首度啟動降息，M 平方下半年全解析！

2019/8/1 凌晨 2:00 美國聯準會公布利率決議，正式實施 10 年來首度的預防性降息，M 平方五大重點解析：

1) 下調基準利率至 2.00%~2.25%。

2) 聲明稿維持經濟溫和成長、消費回升、企業投資疲弱以及通膨低檔敘述。

3) 重申不確定性及通膨壓力溫和風險，強調將監控經濟數據，採取適當行動支持擴張。

4) 配合寬鬆政策 (降息)，提前於 8 月結束縮表 (原 9 月)，並於 8 月起 MBS 贖回 (超過 200 億 / 月部分) 將再投資於美債。

5) Powell 記者會定調本此降息為政策中期調整 (mid-cycle adjustment)，不必然是寬鬆周期的開始，表露中性態度。

聯準會一方面做鴿 (降息 / 立即啟動 MBS 贖回再投資美債)，一方面表露不一定持續寬鬆，將市場預期拉回至回歸重視基本面，保留銀彈，我們認為此作法實為高招，整理重點如下：

一、聯準會 10 年來首次降息，下調基準利率 1 碼：

聯準會官員以以 8:2 通過將聯邦基準利率下調 1 碼至 2.00% ~ 2.25%，符合市場預期。

二、聲明稿維持經濟看法不變，降息僅兩位鷹委反對，同步結束縮表及重啟購債：

2019 年 7 月份重點：

維持經濟活動包括就業市場、消費、企業投資以及通膨措辭：

7 月聲明稿維持 6 月份美國經濟活動溫和成長論述 (rising at a moderate)、就業增長穩健 (solid)、消費自年初回升 (picked up)、企業投資持續疲弱 (soft) 以及通膨低於 2% 目標 (running below) 敘述，整體經濟前景看法變化不大。

通膨預期部分，市場通膨補償指標維持低檔：

7 月聲明稿稱通膨補償指標維持低位 (remain low)，並未如 6 月敘述持續下滑 (have declined)，透露短期通膨預期未再進一步下行。

再度重申不確定性以及通膨壓力溫和風險，強調委員會將監控最新數據，並採取適當行動支持擴張。

(原文： In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures...This action supports the Committee's view that sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective are the most likely outcomes, but uncertainties about this outlook remain.)

縮表部分，8/1 起結束美債贖回 (原定 9 月)，並提早 2 個月重啟購債，MBS 贖回超過 200 億 / 月部分將按 SOMA 持有流通在外美債期限再投資於美債。

(原文：The Committee will conclude the reduction of its aggregate securities holdings in the System Open Market Account in August, two months earlier than previously indicated.)

降息投票以 8:2 通過，2 位鷹派委員投票反對降息：

本次下調聯邦基準利率 1 碼以 8:2 投票通過，其中極鷹派委員 Rosengren、Esther George 反對降息 1 碼，符合市場預期。

(原文：Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; James Bullard; Richard H. Clarida; Charles L. Evans; and Randal K. Quarles. Voting against the action were Esther L. George and Eric S. Rosengren, who preferred at this meeting to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 percent.)

利率會議後，FedWatch 顯示 2019 全年降息 3 碼自會前 36.5% 大幅下滑至 8.2%，全年降息 2 碼機率自 35.1% 小幅下降至 33.6%，而全年降息 1 碼機率自 11.1% 大幅上升至 42%! 同時 9 月維持利率不變機率自 32.6% 攀升至 56.5%，而再降息 1 碼機率甚至自會前 55.1% 跌至 0%! 顯示 Powell 記者會中期調整 (mid-cycle adjustment) 言論，釋放聯準會降息後將保持中性態度訊號，使市場短期鴿派預期有所收窄。

三、縮表計畫提前結束，聯準會即日起重返購債

聯準會在 2019/3 月份會議正式給予市場縮表時間框架 (詳見部落格)，確定自 5 月起降低美債到期贖回的再投資上限至 150 億 (原：300 億) ，並於 9 月底結束縮表計畫，同時維持機構債與 MBS 的贖回，10 月後再將 MBS 贖回部分再投資於美債 (限於再投資上限 200 億 / 月以內，購買美債期限與流通在外到期一致)。

而本次會議啟動降息後，Fed 為維持寬鬆政策態度一致，決定提早結束縮表計畫，根據其貨幣政策執行聲明稿摘要如下：

1. 提前於 8/1 結束美債到期贖回計畫，到期美債將全部進行再投資展期。

(原文：Effective August 1, 2019, the Committee directs the Desk to roll over at auction all principal payments from the Federal Reserve's holdings of Treasury securities...)

2. 提前於 8/1 執行 MBS 贖回再投資美債 (限於 200 億 / 月以內)，而再投資美債將與 SOMA 持有流通在外美債到期期限一致。

(原文：...and to reinvest all principal payments from the Federal Reserve's holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities received during each calendar month. Principal payments from agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities up to $20 billion per month will be reinvested in Treasury securities to roughly match the maturity composition of Treasury securities outstanding; principal payments in excess of $20 billion per month will continue to be reinvested in agency mortgage-backed securities.)

提前結束美債贖回以及實施 MBS 再投資於美債，透露聯準會資產負債表將不再下行，而其美債資產也將自底部回升。截至最新 7/24 數值，縮表計畫已使聯準會資產端減少 6570 億至 3.8 兆，負債端銀行超額準備金則已減少 7279 億至 1.4 兆。

四、Powell 記者會

經濟：

美國經濟前景仍然看好，其中就業增長依舊強勁，消費支出仍是 GDP 增長引擎。然而通膨壓力減弱、企業投資有所趨緩為隱憂，同時貿易戰問題醞釀，海外經濟持續疲弱，尤其歐洲、中國，正對於美國經濟帶來影響。

貨幣政策敘述：

Powell 稱目前貨幣政策自去年底緊縮，並到今年初暫停，最後再到現在的中期調整 (mid-cycle adjustment) 以支持經濟，而 Powell 認為此轉變已經降低短期借款成本，並對經濟帶來幫助。另外，也強調此次降息絕對有預防性的考量，稱不是開啟長期寬鬆的降息，但強調不是表示今年只降息 1 次。(原文：It’s not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts…I didn’t say it’s just one…)

其他：

降息並不是由政治壓力造成，也並不會利用貨幣政策決定來證明聯準會獨立性，最終目標仍是要實現聯準會最大就業以及價格穩定的雙重使命。