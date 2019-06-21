Hon Hai selected new chairman to replace Terry Guo.

Hon Hai (2317-TW) held a shareholders meeting and completed the re-election of the board of directors today on June 21st. As it was expected, Liu Young-way (劉揚偉) has been chosen to succeed Terry Gou (郭台銘) as chairman of the parent company. And, Lee Chieh (李傑) was selected to be the vice chairman.

Hon Hai completed the re-election of the board of directors in the meeting. As it was expected, Liu Young-way (劉揚偉), the general manager of Hon Hai Precision S Group, has been chosen to succeed Terry Gou (郭台銘) as chairman of the parent company. And, Lee Chieh (李傑), the vice chairman of Foxconn Industrial Internet Co. Ltd. (FII) was selected to be the vice chairman. The company is dedicated to strengthen its semiconductor operations and Industry of Internet (IoI) layout.