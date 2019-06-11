Hon Hai announce its new management structure with 9 senior executives.

Hon Hai (2317-TW) held an investors conference today on June 11st. The general manager of Hon Hai Precision S Group Liu Yang-wei announced the list of a new operations committee with 9 senior executives. The company said that the committee would include 4 board member nominees, including Liu Yang-wei (劉揚偉), Lu Fang-ming (呂芳銘), Lu Sung-ching (盧松青), and Lee Chieh (李傑). Moreover, the committee will also include Huang Chiu-lien (黃秋蓮), Huang Te-Tsai (黃德財), Chiang Chih-hsiung (姜志雄), Lin Cheng-hui (林政輝), and Lin Chung-cheng (林忠正). However, Dai Zheng-wu, Sharp's president and chairman was not in the list.

Chairman and founder Terry Gou told that the company will overhaul its management structure by creating a new operations committee instead of professional manager system. Liu Yangwei officially announced today that the 9-member operations committee will manage the operation of Hon Hai in the future.