Nanya Technology's MAY19 revenue grew by 3.24%, setting 5-month high.

DRAM company Nanya Technology (2408-TW) announced today on June 4th that its MAY19 consolidated revenue was NTD4.244bn. Although the DRAM price continued fall in 2Q19 but market conditions has improved and demand increased as well.

Nanya Technology’s MAY19 revenue grew 3.24% MoM but dropped by 49.02% YoY, setting a 5-month high. Its JAN19-MAY19 revenue was NTD19.727bn (-43.32% YoY).

Nanya Technology’s general manager Pei-ing Lee told that although DRAM prices continued to fall in 2Q19, the price decline may eased. In addition, the market demand has increased.

However, the company’s revenue/earnings growth may still depend on the condition of the market and US-China trade war and it remain to be seen.

In 3Q19, Lee pointed out that since the peak season of application market is coming, the supply of Intel’s CPU may increase, and the demand for servers may increase. The market is expected to be stable gradually. The market condition in 3Q19 is expected to be much better. As for whether DRAM prices can stop falling, it still depends on the market demand and DRAM inventory digestion.