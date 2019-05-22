Bitfinex 旗下 IEO 平台 Tokinex 將公佈首期項目 預料 6 月 13 日晚開賣

Bitfinex 與旗下去中心化交易平台 Ethfinex 共同宣佈推出 IEO 平台 Tokinex。這個趕著搭上 IEO 尾班車的平台將於 5 月 23 日公佈首期 IEO 項目，並於 6 月 13 日晚上 8 點（UTC+8）開啟項目代幣眾籌。

After much development to ensure a user-optimised experience, we are proud to unveil the latest product in our portfolio, Tokinex, our new Initial Exchange Offering platform.

— Bitfinex (@bitfinex) 2019 年 5 月 21 日

Bitfinex 聲稱，Tokinex 與其他交易所的 IEO 平台不同，Tokinex 不會向項目方預先收取上幣費，只有在 IEO 成功後才被要求收取費用，且完成代幣銷售的項目隨後會登錄到 Bitfinex 和 Ethfinex 交易所。

Bitfinex 在介紹 Tokinex 時稱，Tokinex 將使用 Blockpass 的 KYC 服務，用戶的個資數據在完成相關的 IEO 後不會被紀錄儲存，且允許用戶通過其他代幣而非必須以平台幣參與 IEO。

合格的 KYC 用戶可通過其在 Bitfinex 或 Ethfinex 持有的 USDT、BTC、ETH 認購項目代幣，惟美國人和其他受限制管轄區的人不能參加 Tokinex 上的 IEO。

